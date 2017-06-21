FROM the time President Lungu ascended to power, the country has witnessed an increase in the number of high-profile visits from across the continent and

globe. This is indeed good for the country because it is an opportunity to showcase what the country has to offer in terms of trade and investment opportunities. Rwandan President Paul Kagame is in the country for a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Lungu. We are particularly happy that Mr Kagame, who arrived in the country on Monday, was taken on a tour of the Kafue Steel Company in Kafue district yesterday. Mr Kagame joins the list of other presidents and leaders from the continent who have so far visited the plant. Others who recently visited the steel company include Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé and Madagascar’s Hery Rajaonarimampianina. Kafue Steel, a locally-owned company which manufactures steel products, is significant to us as a country because of the opportunity it presents to become a regional or indeed continental hub for steel products. As a new company which has not yet been fully operationalised, Kafue Steel needs to be extensively marketed for optimum benefits to the country. We are happy that President Lungu has been working to open up market opportunities for this vibrant but young company. Zambia and many other countries have woken up to the reality that industrialisation is the way to development and uplifting the lives of people through job creation. And Kafue Steel Company has potential to give the country a huge leap in that direction. We are gladly aware that the company is already making inroads into the regional and continental markets and Rwanda is one of its markets. The company is also exporting its steel products to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa. We have no doubt the visit by Mr Kagame and other presidents in the past will go a long way in accelerating Zambia’s industrialisation agenda by way of increased trade and subsequently increased production. This is because these heads of state are able to see for themselves what Zambia has to offer. It is also an opportunity for them to get first-hand information and gauge for themselves the prevailing investment climate in the country. While we know that Zambia offers one of the best investment environments due to its political stability and good policies, some unpatriotic citizens have been spreading lies that Zambia is politically unstable. However, visits like Mr Kagame’s help to dispel such falsehoods. We therefore commend President Lungu, who has been proactive in marketing the Zambian steel products to other countries by organising tours to the plant for his visiting counterparts. If well marketed, Zambia’s steel products have potential to earn the country the much-needed foreign exchange and reduce over dependency on copper export. As a country, we have an opportunity to tap into the available market on the continent and establish ourselves as a regional hub for all steel products.

