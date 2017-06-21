  ||    21 June 2017 @ 19:27

Zambia’s external debt stock has increased to US$17.2 billion as at the end of May 2017. This is from US$6.9 billion in December 2016. Finance Minister Felix Mutati has told Parliament in a ministerial that the increase in the debt stock was on account of new disbursements.

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.