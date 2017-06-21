VICTOR KUMWENDA, Lusaka

ZANACO will today qualify for the CAF Champions League quarter-finals if they beat Cameroonian side Coton Sport in a Group D match in Garoua and Al Ahly of Egypt overcome Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca.

Al Ahly and Zanaco have seven points apiece but the former have a better goal aggregate, Wydad have three while Coton are winless. Al Ahly are away to Wydad today. Buoyed by the 2-1 victory over Coton in the first leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on June 3, Zanaco will be banking on their impressive form in the competition to amass maximum points. Midfielder Saith Sakala and Congolese forward Diddy M’piana contributed a goal apiece while Moussa Souleymanou scored a consolation for the Cameroonians. Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba is eager to secure his first away win in the competition and eliminate Coton from Africa’s premier club showpiece. “We know how Coton Sport play, we know their system. This is why we want to finish them off at their own turf. This is an important game for us. We are going to attack them from the first whistle but we will be careful so that we do not expose our backline,” said Numba in an interview in Lusaka before departure to Garoua. Numba is expected to keep faith in the same team that triumphed at home. The Bankers will rely on the backline of Taonga Bwembya, Chongo Chirwa, Ziyo Tembo and George Chilufya to shield goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata from the marauding Souleymanou, Jean Joseph Kambous and Belamo Belamo. Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe and Kennedy Musonda will orchestrate play in midfield while Felix Nyaende will be a lone striker in a 4-5- 1 formation at Omnisport Roumde Adjia Stadium. M’piana, Adamson Mulao and Damiano Kola are expected to be given a run out as the match progresses. The trio was second-half substitutes in the first leg. But it will not be easy against a Coton side who are still reeling from three losses in the group stage. Coton started the campaign with a 0-2 loss to Wydad and suffered a similar defeat to Al-Ahly at home before going down 1-2 to Zanaco. Coach Birwe Minkreo is anticipating a tough encounter but is confident the Cameroonians will beat Zanaco to revive their campaign. He should, however, ensure that Souleymanou, Kambous and Belamo double their efforts to grind out a home win. Minkreo has other options in midfielders Harouna Mahamat and Bassama Nsole Richard and forward Batai Marcel.

