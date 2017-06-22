Michelle Morel| TIRA| As a big data analytics firm we engage with numerous sectors of the economy, both public and private. From asset management, agriculture, finance, insurance agencies, NGO’s and government, we have gained significant insight and lessons learned, on the keys to successful strategic businesses development via the application of big data analytics. There are five steps to keep in mind, they are; 1.Know your data so that your data can speak to you

A robust but concise data collection/M&E (monitoring and evaluation) plan, is paramount. The type of data, source, level of frequency of collection and even method of collection can determine the quality of analytics available to your organization.2. Combine internal and external data sources

By combining internal financial information and operational data with external information such as economic indicators and demographics, analytics may address critical questions with unprecedented ease, speed, and accuracy. Furthermore, the decision marker is armed with competitor and milieu conditions and equipped to generate insights that weren’t possible or practical before. Thus better positioning the organization to meet and exceed standards and set realistic targets.3.Predictive analytics and optimization models

Predictive analytics utilizes both current and historical data to forecast future activity, behavior or trends. It results in predictive models that place a numerical value, or likelihood of an an expected outcome. When executed correctly predictive analytics and optimization models can answer questions such as;4.Data driven decisions

Take action with confidence – Become a data-driven organization that makes decisions with more confidence and mitigated risk. Analytics empowers management with the tools to make sense of an increasingly complex world for growth, partnerships and actionable insight.5.Business Value Addition

The final step is ensuring your organization is capturing the value addition that has been created. This is an iterative process that is refined over time. It is the culmination of enhancing your data’s function, value and credibility as a strategic roadmap to business development.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

