MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda says information vaccum between the ruling party and its citizens is providing ammunition to the opposition to spread falsehoods about the country’s current political situation. Nakacinda says the rule of law should be applicable to all citizens regardless of their position in society. He said the call to have UPND leader Hakained Hichilema released unconditionally was misplaced as the law should be followed to the later without exclusions.

