Chief Kakoma of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga District was this morning left fuming after prison authorities at Chimbokaila correctional facility kept him in the cold for over an hour before seeing the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Chief Kakoma who could not hide his frustration at the decision to keep him outside without any explanation said he never thought he would live to see a day when Zambia would slide back into dictatorship describing the behaviour of prison authorities as appalling. “Am a chief of so many people and I came to see president HH who I consider my subject. But the treatment I received here is unbelievable” These people kept me outside without any explanation other than being told that they were waiting for instructions”

