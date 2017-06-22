CLANCE IS GONE I AM CRYING FOR THE SON

At the highest pick of my conflicts with the UPND, Clance was my friend and I joked around with her (as a traditional cousin) to dilute the bitterness that existed during the 2015 and 2016 election campaigns. Clance had so much energy and vibrated social media with her critical and thought provoking articles. She campaigned for UPND with all her energies.

