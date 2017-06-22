DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo (DRC) Super League side Lubumbashi Sports have reported the matter involving Nkana striker Walter Bwalya’s nationality status to their provincial government.

Haut-Katanga Sports Minister Serge Nkonde confirmed yesterday that the club wants Nkana to pay a transfer fee to them because Bwalya, who is still registered in DRC as a Lubumbashi Sports player under the names Binene Sabwa, was their player.

Nkonde said the Congolese want to resolve the matter amicably, but failure by Nkana and Bwalya to respect their wish would force them to report the matter to world football body FIFA.

