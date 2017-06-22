  ||    22 June 2017 @ 13:28

THE Ministry of Finance says Felix Mutati made a mistake when he read that Zambia’s external debt stands at $17.2 billion instead of $7.2 billion. But trade analyst Trevor Simumba has challenged the Ministry of Finance to explain where the Chinese debt recently contracted falls as it was not part of the $7.2 billion debt being claimed.

