Analysis: BONIFACE SUSA

I WOULD like to express my views on the producer price for soya beans this

year. As a radio station, we have been broadcasting stories of small–scale farmers appealing to Government to find better market for their soya beans because of low prices being offered by private buyers. In Mkushi, the price for the high protein grain ranges between K95 and K100 per 50-kilogramme bag, which is far less than the average price of K250 per bag for the previous season. There is no doubt that local farmers will incur veritable losses due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. Many small-scale farmers do not seem to understand the underlying factors to the current poor prices of soya beans because they lack adequate information on the agricultural markets and the prevailing economic situation in the country. As a result, they find themselves in a position where they cannot negotiate for better prices for their hard-earned crops. First, it is imperative for farmers to know that Government cannot set the floor price for soya beans because the crop is not part of the national strategic food reserve like maize. The high production of soya beans in the country this year is another contributing factor to the falling commodity price. According to the crop forecast by the Ministry of Agriculture for the 2016/17 season, the production of soya beans this year is to increase by 31.38 percent to 351,416 metric tonnes from 267,490 metric tonnes last year. Naturally, this entails that the law of supply and demand will apply when it comes to selling the crop. The higher supply of the crop, the lower the commodity price. It is on record that commercial farmers produce more soya beans compared to small-scale farmers in the country. In recent years, especially during the last farming season, the number of small- and medium-scale farmers growing the crop has increased at an exponential rate due to attractive commodity price. In fact this year the production of soya beans by small- and medium-scale farmers account for 160,000 metric tonnes of the estimated national output. Therefore, we can assume that as more farmers grow soya beans like maize, the commodity price may rise or drop at any time. Hence, there is need by concerned authorities to provide farmers with adequate market information so that they can choose where to sell their crops at economic prices. Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has introduced the E-Extension system which is a menu-based platform accessible on every phone. The system enables the user to select a menu option to access agricultural extension information and tips. Farmers can also use their mobile phones to access information on market prices for their crops and livestock by texting ZNFU 4455 on any network. But the question that still comes to mind is whether all farmers belong to ZNFU. The majority of small-scale farmers are members of co-operatives that usually do not have the capacity to provide such an important service. The Ministry of Agriculture, through the department of marketing and co-operatives, can play an active role in disseminating market information to farmers in all the districts. The ministry has in its ranks camp agricultural officers who should carry out this responsibility because they live among the farmers. It would even be much better if the ministry also considered working with community radio stations in communicating to farmers about prices during crop marketing seasons. Since farming is business, farmers should seriously take into account what can make it flourish. It is no exaggeration to state that most small-scale farmers do not regard quality as a determinant in the pricing of their crops. Quite often, a peasant farmer is only concerned with the quantity and not the quality of his produce. Look at the way some farmers grow soya beans. They don’t plant hybrid seed to produce the crop of a high quality. Instead, they use saved seed from the harvested crop. Agricultural experts say saved seed from hybrid crops do not breed true seed in successive farming seasons because it does not deliver the quality and uniformity of the crop that a farmer needs. Like in other crops, studies have also shown that farmers get better yields for soya beans when they buy new certified seed. It goes without saying that, unless local farmers improve on the quality of their agricultural produce, our supermarkets will always be flooded with imported produce from other countries such as South Africa. The author is station manager for Mkushi Community Radio.

