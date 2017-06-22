  ||    22 June 2017 @ 11:26

Christine Lagarde| A signboard at a store in Guangzhou, China, lists various forms of mobile payment. When you send an email, it takes one click of the mouse to deliver a message next door or across the planet. Gone are the days of special airmail stationery and colorful stamps to send letters abroad.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA BUSINESS TIMES «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Business Times