The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has urged government to reinstate the mineral revenue sharing mechanism. The JCTR notes that the 2015 Mines and Mineral Development Act does not include the Mineral Revenue Sharing Mechanism which provided that the communities retain certain percentage mineral revenues. It has since demanded that this clause is returned to ensure that mining host communities benefit from the significant mineral development and exploitation taking place in their localities.

