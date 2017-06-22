Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was on Wednesday transferred from Mukobeko Maximum Prison back to Lusaka Central Prison following a court order by Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga Magistrate Wishimanga directed that Mr Hichilema and five others should be moved to a prison near the court while she hears a separate case in which Mr. Hichilema wants Religious Affairs Minister Rev. Godfridah Sumaili to be charged with contempt of court for allegedly saying he was in prison because he refused to recognise President Edgar Lungu as President. United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, who is facing treason charges for impeding a motorcade for President Edgar Lungu, had been moved from a prison in Lusaka to the maximum security facility outside the capital on June 9.

