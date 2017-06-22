CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Department of Correctional Services says it has security concerns that have led to the transfer of United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Centre in Kabwe.

This came to light after Hichilema’s defence lawyer Vincent Malambo asked the court to reinforce its order by reading it in court to ensure that Hichilema and five others are held at Lusaka Central Correctional Centre. But principal State advocate Gamaniel Zimba said the Department of Correctional Services intended to file a notice indicating its security concerns over the order to hold Hichilema and five others at Lusaka Central Correctional Centre. “The Department of Correctional Services has indicated that they have some concerns they wish to raise with the court,” Mr Zimba said. He said the department had problems with the initial order. Mr Zimba said the department wanted to be heard ex parte in chambers and that the court should allow it to do so. But Mr Malambo said the State should follow procedure in the manner it wants the application to be made and that until the application is made, the initial order of the court is supposed to be obeyed. Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga ruled that if the Department of Correctional Services has serious concerns, it should raise them in the correct manner. Ms Wishimanga said her ruling should be adhered to until such a time as any amendments are made, if at all, to the initial order. Meanwhile, the 48 UPND members of Parliament who have been suspended from the National Assembly are seeking leave to apply for judicial review of the decision of Speaker Patrick Matibini to suspend them for 30 days without receiving their salaries and allowances. The MPs have applied for leave to apply for judicial review of Dr Matibini’s decision. They argue that Dr Matibini should not have suspended them as they had merely exercised their democratic right to boycott President Lungu’s state of the nation address and want the court to quash the decision and the order stopping them from entering Parliament buildings and Parliament Motel.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

