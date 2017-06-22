UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu holds the key to upholding peace and unity in the country. Mr. Mwamba says should anything go wrong in the country, the Head of State will be the first person to be blamed as he has the capacity and power to promoting good governance. And Mr. Mwamba has described as interesting assertions by some people that he wants to go abroad and seek asylum given the political situation in the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

