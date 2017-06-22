Here are some of the seemingly small things about President Michael Chilufya Sata that gave away the man’s greatness as a leader, and had a great impact on me personally:

Here are some of the seemingly small things about President Michael Chilufya Sata that gave away the man’s greatness as a leader, and had a great impact on me personally:

1. During political mobilization and campaigns both in opposition and ruling party days, President Sata never used to drink mineral water arguing that “…Ba George, teti tulenwa mineral water elyo abena Zambia balenwa ifiko (We can’t be drinking mineral water when many Zambians have no access to clean water)”.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

