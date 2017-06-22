FINANCE minister Felix Mutati has revealed that disagreements over the budget deficit fueled by an increase in new debts which have pushed up government arrears have stalled Zambia’s planned economic programme with the International Monetary Fund. Mutati revealed that the government borrowed $300 million to meet its growing demand for cash, pushing up external debt to $7.2 billion at the end of May from $6.9 billion in December.

