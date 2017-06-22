Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini has lifted the suspension of UPND Namwala member of Parliament Moono Lubezhi, saying the lawmaker was erroneously included on the list of 48 absent MPs when she had sort permission. Dr Matibini has also corrected on Ephraim Belemu’s absence from President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address in March.

