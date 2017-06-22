Journalist Tilyenji Mwanza has advised opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza to consult his facts and stop spreading falsehoods regarding emoluments of lawmakers. In response to Antonio’s recent write-up in which he accused parliamentarians of thieving, Tilyenji bluntly asks Mwanza to “stop lying” “I hate to disagree with Antonio Mwanza because he is one of the very few political commentators whose opinion really matters to me.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

