The UPND regrets to announce the passing away of our gallant youth leader Clance Nalosa Zulu in Lusaka this evening. Clance was in attendance today at the trial in which our President Hakainde Hichilema was present, and sat throughout the whole process and discussed with a lot our leaders on the organisation of our Party. Her untimely death therefore has come as a total shock to all of us. Our sympathy and prayers are with her family that the Lord will give them great strength at the sudden untimely loss of their loved one Clance Nalosa.

