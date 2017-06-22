The opposition UPND in Western Province has challenged the PF to come to terms with the fact that there is tension in country.

UPND Provincial Spokesperson Muyumbana Nyambe says the party in the province is concerned with the dictatorial tendencies being witnessed in the country.

Mr. Nyambe adds that the PF is no longer a party of acceptable standing in the western Province and it is running into a leadership crisis.

He notes that the PF government has even failed to appoint District Commissioners in some districts.

