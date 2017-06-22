Gender Focus with EMELDA MWITWA

LAST Sunday when the world was celebrating Father’s Day, I also found myself mumbling some words of appreciation to the ‘real fathers’ who are living up to their parenthood repute.

In my view, fathers are in two categories – those who produce children and the real fathers. But who are the real fathers?

These are men who not only have the privilege of producing babies, but can also feed, clothe, educate, shelter and mentor their children, biological or adopted. To stress this point I quote the words of Pope John XXIII: “It is easier for a father to have children than for a child to have a real father.” Fathering a child is not about being rich and showering a child with expensive gifts. It’s about being there when it matters and providing basic needs of life within your reach. To me a stepfather, brother or uncle who provides and mentors a child is more of a father than an absentee biological father. Fatherhood shouldn’t end at producing children but nurturing and mentoring them too to become responsible citizens. Sadly, the world today has millions of children roaming the streets or living in squalor conditions, because some fathers and father figures in the family have neglected their God-given responsibility. According to a special Report by the Inter Press Service last November, 320 million children in the world were living in single-parented households, mainly headed by single mothers. These are children aged between 0 and 17 years. So these 320 million or 14 percent out of 2.3 million children around the world lack the benefits – culturally and economic-wise – that their colleagues who are brought up by both parents enjoy. In the Zambian context, perhaps we could say that thousands of people are living below their potential owing to deprivation during childhood which robbed them the chance to explore their full potential. On the other hand, thousands of neglected children wish they had fathers to provide for them; share in their joys and sorrows; and guide them in the journey of life. Alas, their silent cries remain unanswered. In celebrating the real fathers, my heart also went to single mothers who put their children’s well-being first. Solo parenting has become a common feature among women because some fathers tend to neglect this responsibility by sheer laxity. Raising children single-handedly is never an easy thing for women who have been abandoned by their former lovers or spouses. It is even more difficult if the child’s father is alive and in a position to help. While parental negligence of children is common among both men and women, the latter form the majority of single parents. Some of the successful people in the world have told stories of having been raised by single mothers, which goes to show how much women do to raise children unaided. Most of these women go through a lot of struggles, materially and emotionally, but the heart of a mother never gives up no matter the situation. Most women assume this responsibility after an unplanned pregnancy, while others are divorcees and widows, who circumstantially find themselves performing the roles of a father and mother. When an unplanned pregnancy occurs, it is common for a man to deny responsibility, sever ties with the mother of his child and never look back. Some men will accept responsibility quite alright, but will not be there to provide basic needs of life and the much-needed paternal mentorship that a child needs. So women, because of the innate motherliness, will assume the role of winning bread for the family, paying school fees and role-modelling to the children. Notwithstanding notable incidences of mothers abandoning their children, most single female parents will do everything it takes to fend for the children. Some of the solo parents have educated their children from meagre incomes earned through street-vending, cottage businesses or trading at the market. Others may be in formal employment, others still could be doing various blue-collar jobs to provide for the families. Well, it is not only the financial stress that hurts single parents, but being everything to everyone in the family. Parenting is meant to be a shared responsibility between a man and woman. Becoming a solo parent by circumstances beyond your control is quite difficult. It means one has to cope with challenges of nurturing, educating, disciplining, care-giving, role-modelling and providing moral support alone. To do this, many solo parents undergo a lot of emotional stress because one needs to juggle through the responsibilities of work, spending time with the children, helping them with schoolwork, nursing them in sickness, attending to matters of juvenile delinquency and correction thereof. Most of us will want to be super mums by being there all the time when needed without making the children feel neglected. But pressures of earning bread for the family may make it tough for a solo parent to spend quality time with children, and let alone cope with all stress factors around them. Stress factors may be made worse by one’s failure to provide a better life or education for one’s children. In dual-parented households, children stand to benefit from the two streams of income from their parents and the shared responsibilities of parenting and role-modelling too. In single-parented households, children are more prone to face economic hardships which may affect their quality of life and education. Apart from that, children have to cope with the social stigma of growing up in a female-headed home. However, there are some children who are self-motivated and will not allow economic hardships and social stigmas to hinder them from pursuing their dreams. Some people have emerged from underprivileged families to trail the blaze where circumstances around them gave them no chance of making it in life. Some of our best brains in society; successful entrepreneurs and experts of varied calibre, just made the best of what a single parent could offer under difficult circumstances. This should be the spirit by every child facing economic hardships in an underprivileged home. I end by saluting the real fathers who are doing the best within their means to provide for their children. Hats off to the single mums too – widows and divorcees inclusive – for the courage of shouldering all parental responsibilities and giving children the opportunity for a better future. emeldashonga@yahoo.com/ eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm Phone 0211-221364/227793

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

