Zambia’s May stock of external debt rose 4% to $7.2billion (from $6.9billion in Dec 2016) while its domestic debt stock rose 16.9% to ZMW38.6billion (from ZMW33billion in Dec 2016). This was according to a Ministreial Statement by the Honorable Minister of Finance in Parliament on 21 June. The rise in debt stock levels was attributed to new disbursements. The key domestic debt driver was the insatiable appetite for government bonds and bills. To mitigate the swelling of debt levels the government has finalized a Medium Term Debt Strategy to manage the debt stock levels. This will provide a framework for prudent debt management.

