A FIFTY-YEAR-OLD man of Mumbwa in Central Province has been arrested for allegedly marrying his 13-year-old daughter after separating with his wife.

Otisi Kabilo of Ntalasha Village in Chief Shakumbila allegedly started having sex with his own daughter in 2015 when she was 11 years old after his wife left following a domestic squabble.

Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi, who confirmed the arrest, said the man had been charged with incest and is currently in police custody.

Ms Kamukoshi said Mr Kabilo was having sex with the daughter with the full knowledge of other children in the house.

“We can confirm the arrest of Otisi Kabilo, 50, who has been defiling his daughter from the time his wife left the matrimonial home in 2015. The fact is that the father has been having sex with the daughter several times until her younger sisters reported the matter to the grandmother who in turn reported to police,” she said.

The incident was reported to the police in Mumbwa by the victim’s grandmother who had learnt the ordeal from one of the children in Kabilo’s house.

Meanwhile, police in Kabwe are holding a 29-year-old woman of Chibombo for dumping a newly-born baby in the bush.

Ms Kamukoshi identified the woman as Brenda Mwansa of Kapota Farm in Chibombo who dumped her baby on Monday.

She said the baby was receiving treatment at Kabwe General Hospital and that the suspect was in custody and would appear in court soon.

