The International Confederation of Midwives and former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete have united health leaders at a high-level health forum to address the global state of midwifery. Skilled and educated midwives can provide 87% of essential healthcare needed during pregnancy and following birth – even in low resource settings. It is estimated that through their intervention, 56% of maternal, fetal, and newborn deaths could be prevented – a million lives each year. However, urgent global policy reform and recognition of the profession by governments and donors is needed to help midwives achieve this. The high-level forum brought together government representatives, heads of agencies and global advocates to identify ways to address the global state of midwifery. The forum was hosted by the International Confederation of Midwives as part of their 31st Triennial Congress, a flagship event for midwives taking place in Toronto this week. It was convened by Toyin Saraki, Goodwill Ambassador for the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and Founder of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

