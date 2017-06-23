Tanzanian President John Magufuli has said that under his presidency schoolgirls who become mothers will not be allowed to go back to school after giving birth, reports the BBC. The president was speaking at a public rally in Chalinze town, about 100km west of the main city Dar es Salaam. “After calculating some few mathematics she’d be asking the teacher in the classroom ‘let me go out and breastfeed my crying baby,’” reasoned President Magufuli.

