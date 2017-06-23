The International Monetary Fund has described as outrageous allegations that President Edgar Lungu bribed IMF’s Mission Team Leader to Zambia Tsidi Tsikata as a way of improving Zambia’s chances of getting an IMF bailout. And the IMF has clarified that Zambia’s external debt stands at $7.2 billion and not U.S. $17.2 billion. Mr Tsikata was in the country recently as part of the Fund’s negotiations with the Zambian government for a bail out believed to be in the region of US$1.3 billion.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

