Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly moved to stop his wife, Grace’s ambition to succeed him. According to Bloomberg, this came after the country’s intelligence chief warned that “her campaign may stoke political violence”. Quoting three members from the ruling Zanu-PF party’s politburo, Bloomberg said that Grace’s ambition faced opposition from the military, who backed Mnangagwa as next leader.

