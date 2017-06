As usual: ZWD vindicated, It is Police Officers who murdered ZAF Officer Three Police Officers Friday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court for killing of a ZAF officer sergeant Mark Choombwa over a minor traffic incidence. The Police Officers all from Woodlands Police Station appeared before Magistrate Thandose Chabala for manslaughter, instead of murder which they deserve.

