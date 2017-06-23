This week PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has issued guidance on which members of the ruling party are able to issue statements on behalf of the ruling party in a bid to reduce the confusion created when several officials issue contradictory statements on the same subject matter. Mwila is also looking to eliminate opportunities for members to undermine President Lungu, particularly those thought to oppose his continuation in office beyond 2021, well ahead of the next election period. This will see communications restricted to the President of the Party, the vice president, the General Secretary, and the deputy Secretary General, in addition to the PF’s deputy spokesperson and media director.

