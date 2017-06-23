Energy minister David Mabumba has disclosed that government through the Zambia Revenue Authority has slapped Lake Petroleum Oil with a penalty of K4.6 million for smuggling fuel into the country. Mr. Mabumba has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the twelve trucks involved in smuggling the fuel have since been forfeited to the state. He says this is contrary reports by a named tabloid that one hundred fuel tankers had entered the country illegally.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

