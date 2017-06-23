Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has commended Lafarge Zambia for its continued cooperation with government and implored the company to identify new infrastructure development programs in Lusaka where further partnerships with Government could be developed. Mwakalombe said this when he made a familiarization tour of Lafarge Zambia’s Chilanga Plant on Wednesday. The Minister was accompanied by Chilanga District Commissioner Edith Muwana. Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Vincent Bouckaert welcomed the Minister at Chilanga.

