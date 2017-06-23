  ||    23 June 2017 @ 10:28

NIC Cheeseman says the International Monetary Fund will be aiding President Edgar Lungu’s authoritarian regime if it goes ahead with a bail out package for Zambia. Cheeseman, a Professor of Democracy at University of Birmingham, stated that there were fears that Zambia was slipping into authoritarian rule under President Lungu.

Read the full Article » THE MAST «
Home » News » Headlines »
The Mast