Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde has called on newly graduated advocates to fight for the rule of law and good governance with professionalism in order to reverse the polarized state of affairs in Africa. Speaking at the admission ceremony of lawyers at the Supreme Court in Lusaka today, Kasonde observed that the African continent was associated with massive corruption, social and political instability, rigged elections, and dictatorship among others, as cited by South African Chief Justice Mogoeng.

