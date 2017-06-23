BISHOP Simon Chihana says President Edgar Lungu is a dictator who has no feelings for the people he inflicts pain on. Bishop Chihana, the president of the Independent Churches of Zambia, said it was disappointing that some Catholic bishops and other clergymen had launched baseless attacks on Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and the three Church mother bodies for speaking against President Lungu’s government’s injustices.

