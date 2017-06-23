The race for the 2017 League title heats up this weekend with exciting matches across Zambia. League Leaders Lusaka Dynamos make a short trip to Woodlands Stadium to face City Of Lusaka, who are not so impressive this season lying 18th with 8 points. City Coach Hector Chilombo was appointed with a promise to revive the team and remain in top flight football but that is yet to be seen with Patrick Phiri, in charge of Lusaka Dynamis on the other side enjoying a good string of results.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

