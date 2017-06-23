  ||    23 June 2017 @ 18:09

Police in Western Province have arrested five senior UPND officials for unlawful assembly at their party secretariat. In an interview with News Diggers! Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu said the officials held a press briefing at their secretariat without notifying the police command.

