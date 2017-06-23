Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General (DSG) Mumbi Phiri has advised her members especially the youth to stay away from the burial of the UPND blogger and activist Clance Nalosah Zulu. In an advisory message to members, Mrs. Mumbi Phiri stated that she feared the presence of Patriotic Front youth members at the burial might spark violence, trouble or confusion. She also disclosed that the party will send a delegation to the funeral home to go and express condolences and mourn with the family.

