NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has called for continued co-existence with the international community to strengthen the existing relationship for the mutual benefit of everyone.

The President said co-existence is important as parties respect each other, which is good for cultivating compassion towards each other.

He said this in an interview with journalists before leaving for Uganda to attend a summit on refugees. President Lungu urged the international community and other individuals to ensure they respect the laws which govern the country for co-existence to be meaningful. “Every country has its own approach of doing things and this must be respected by everyone, we need to co-exist,” the President said. And President Lungu has urged Zambians to take pride in the development taking place in the country. He said Zambians owe it to themselves to build or destroy the country’s growth. “Those who want to work with us to develop the country are welcome, but those who do not want, we cannot force them to do so,” the President said. And the head of State said refugees are free to stay in the country as long as they abide by the country’s laws. President Lungu said refugees who want to leave the country are also free to do so at their own time. “People should be free to settle where they feel they are comfortable and nothing should hinder them as long as they abide by the laws,” he said. The President said he will also use his time in Uganda to explore ways of utilising the many water bodies which the country has to grow the agriculture sector.

