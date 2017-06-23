The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has been grieving over the arrest of their president Hakainde Hichilema but they have not been willing to take some measure of responsibility over what has happened to them. They have gone everywhere crying foul over Hichilema’s arrest and subsequent detention for treason. But the build up to the self instigated arrest had been long coming. The UPND had been going about town screaming about how they won the August 11 elections. They have had fights with just about everyone including physically clashing with the police. Remember the High Court building fracas where they engaged in fist fights with the police. They have also repeatedly had clashes with judges at any level of justice labelling justices as corrupt and incompetent. Not even the legislature has been spared the blushes with Speaker of the National Assembly coming out to formally complain to the police for possible prosecution of the already incarcerated UPND president over remarks made against the head of the legislature.

Matibini has repeatedly endured innuendos about his being a puppet of the ruling Patriotic Front.

