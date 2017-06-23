Police in Mongu have arrested five UPND provincial leaders for unlawful assembly. Western province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu who has confirmed to the arrest to Q-News says the five UPND provincial leader wanted to hold a meeting at their party offices which attracted a huge crowd of people without notifying the Police. Mr. Lungu has since warned people in the area regardless of political affiliation against conducting themselves in a manner that is contrary to the law.

