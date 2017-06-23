-President Edgar Lungu speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Shortly before departure to UgandaRepublican President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow June 24, 2017 expected on the Copperbelt Province for a 2-day working visit. ZANIS Ndola reports that Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga revealed this during a Press Briefing at his office this afternoon. Mr. Kamanga revealed that the Republican President is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 16:00 hours and proceed for a night stopover in Ndola.

