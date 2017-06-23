International Trade Expert Trevor Simumba has advised President Edgar Lungu to facilitate a National Economic Summit for the Zambia Economic Recovery Programme. Mr Simumba said patriotic citizens will help President Lungu organise and facilitate the summit without charge. “You have launched the 7th National Development Plan which is good. But that plan now needs to be broken down into practical strategies and action plans that will catalyse and enable private sector trade and investment and generate jobs and economic growth for Zambia,” Mr Simumba said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

