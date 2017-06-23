UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has challenged Zambia Correctional Services commissioner Percy Chato to cite the law he and his prison officials are using to stop him from visiting incarcerated party leader Hakainde Hichilema. In an interview today shortly after officials at Lusaka Central Prison denied him access to Hichilema, GBM further challenged Chato to give him a clear guideline on their preferred dates they expected him to visit the UPND leader.

