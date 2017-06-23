MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has said that information vaccum between the ruling Government and the citizens is providing ammunition to the opposition to spread falsehoods about the country’s current political situation. And Mr Nakacinda says the rule of law should be applicable to all citizens regardless of their position in society. He said the call to have UPND leader released unconditionally was misplaced as the law should be followed to the later without exclusions.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

