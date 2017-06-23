CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati told Parliament on Tuesday that Government is carrying out amendments to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act to promote participation of locals in the implementation of these

projects. Mr Mutati said Government wants citizens to actively participate in PPP projects and accrue the benefits that come with the Act. He said this when contributing to the resumption of debate on the report on the Committee on Economic Affairs, Energy and Labour. Mr Mutati said Government is also conducting a PPP technical training for 35 Zambians for effective implementation of PPP projects. He said with the help of the German government, a PPP unit office will be set up with experts to effectively implement PPP projects. “The African Development Bank is also providing support towards our having a permanent PPP unit with experts,” Mr Mutati said. He said Government will also establish a fund to conduct feasibility studies for PPP projects. “The fund will help us conduct feasibility studies before projects are undertaken,” Mr Mutati said. He said Government wants PPPs to be the major contributors to sustainable development. Mr Mutati said Government will promote PPP’s, especially in the energy sector, which is a cornerstone for the development of any nation. And contributing to the debate, Luangeni MP Charles Zulu urged Mr Mutati to consider allocating a substantial amount of resources to the energy sector. “The Ministry of Finance should consider giving more cash to the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) so that we can revamp the energy sector, which has potential to create a lot of jobs,” Mr Zulu said. He also said the recently increased electricity tariffs will help grow the economy. And in his debate, Kantanshi MP Anthony Mumba (independent) regretted that only five projects have been successfully implemented under PPPs in the last five years. “The PPP Act was enacted over seven years ago but we have not harnessed its potential,” Nchanga MP Chali Chilombo said.

