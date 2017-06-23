By STEVEN ZANDE –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said refugees should be free to live in any country as long as they abide by existing laws in the host nation.

The President was responding to a question from a journalist at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka shortly before departure for Kampala in Uganda, where he is going to attend the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees.

“A person should be free to settle in a country of his or her choice as long as they abide by the host country’s regulations and laws. I don’t see any problem with the issue I discussed with Mr Paul Kagame, although some people want to make a problem out of it,” Mr Lungu said.

