EASTERN Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, gives his address during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation held at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has dismissed allegations from some PF members that his administration is not working supporting the party in the province. Mr. Kasolo said that he will not be intimidated by cadres because he is a civil servant and not a politician. He reacting to the PF provincial leadership in the province which has called for his removal from office.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

