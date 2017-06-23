CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

GOVERNMENT has spent K4.2 million to construct 11 health facilities in Mansa and Kawambwa districts in Luapula Province Provincial health director Peter Bwalya said at a press briefing in Mansa that health facilities in the province have increased

from 196 to 207 following the massive infrastructure development government is undertaking countrywide. Dr Bwalya also said 16 health posts of the 64 allocated to the region, out of the 650 being constructed across the country, have so far been completed. He said that the increase in the number of health facilities in the province demonstrates Government’s commitment towards taking health care services as close to the people as possible. “Government through the Ministry of Health has spent K4.2 million to construct 11 health facilities in Mansa and Kawambwa districts aimed at taking health care services close to its people,” he said. He said the construction of the health facilities in the two districts will improve the delivery of quality health services to the people. Dr Bwalya said this will also help increase access to health facilities by people living in remote parts of the two districts and save lives. He said a healthy nation brings about accelerated development and productive human resource. He said Government has a vision of taking quality health services right at people’s door steps. Dr Bwalya said the construction of the health facilities shows Government’s commitment in improving the health sector. He urged the beneficiaries to safeguard the infrastructure and guard it against vandalism.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

