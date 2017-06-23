MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not entered the under-20 women national team for the France 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to the restructuring of the

women’s game. According to Cafonline, only 19 out of the 54 affiliates have confirmed participation for the qualifiers. South Africa, Namibia and Botswana are the only southern African countries that will take part in the qualifiers. FAZ administration officer in charge of competitions Violet Bwalya said in an interview yesterday that the local soccer governing body is reorganising women’s football. “It is not compulsory that we play in these qualifiers, the discretion is with the association. For now we are restructuring the way women’s football is run in the country. Once that is done then we can begin to start vying for championships and qualification to the World Cup.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

